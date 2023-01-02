Japan says Chinese military drone spotted near Okinawa island

Japan’s Defense Ministry said it spotted a Chinese military drone near the Japanese islands of Okinawa and Miyakojima on New Year’s Day.
The unmanned reconnaissance aircraft, which the ministry identified as a WZ-7 drone, flew from the East China Sea toward the Pacific Ocean before circling back and heading west, the ministry said in a statement late Sunday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The aircraft didn’t enter Japanese airspace, according to the statement.
China’s foreign ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday, a local holiday.
Read more: China blasts Japan’s ‘selfish claim’ over vast area of Pacific near Taiwan
-
US to increase military presence in Australia, invite Japan over China threatThe United States will increase the rotational presence of air, land and sea forces in Australia, including bomber aircraft and fighter jets, US ... World News
-
Kishida tells East Asia Summit leaders China infringing on Japan’s sovereigntyJapanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told Asian leaders on Sunday that China is continuously, and increasingly, taking actions that infringe on ... World News
-
Australia, Japan set to sign security agreement amid rising China tensionsJapan and Australia are expected to sign a new security agreement during a visit by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to Perth on Saturday, strengthening ... World News
-
US, Australia and Japan to boost cooperation to counter China’s influenceThe defense ministers of the United States, Australia and Japan agreed Saturday to boost military cooperation in the face of China’s growing ambitions ... World News
-
Japan considers deploying 1,000 long-range missiles to counter China: State mediaJapan is considering the deployment of 1,000 long-range cruise missiles to boost its counterattack capability against China, the Yomiuri newspaper ... World News
-
US’s Harris, Japan’s Kishida condemn China’s actions in Taiwan StraitUS Vice President Kamala Harris reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to Japan’s defense during a meeting on Monday with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in ... World News
-
China rejects Japan’s defense report for making ‘accusations’China said on Friday it firmly opposed Japan’s new defense white paper and had sent stern representations to Tokyo.Japan warned in the annual paper ... World News
-
China’s top diplomat Jiechi says new, old China-Japan problems intertwinedOld problems in China-Japan relations are intertwined with new ones, and the challenges cannot be ignored if the countries wish to have a “healthy” ... World News
-
China blasts Japan’s ‘selfish claim’ over vast area of Pacific near TaiwanChina blasted Japan for a “selfish claim” over an area of the Pacific Ocean larger than France, reigniting a longstanding territorial fight between ... World News