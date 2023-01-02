Theme
Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force displays its high-altitude supersonic drone the WZ-8 during the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, on Sept. 28, 2021, in Zhuhai in southern China’s Guangdong province. (AP)
Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force displays its high-altitude supersonic drone the WZ-8 during the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, on Sept. 28, 2021, in Zhuhai in southern China's Guangdong province. (AP)

Japan says Chinese military drone spotted near Okinawa island

Japan’s Defense Ministry said it spotted a Chinese military drone near the Japanese islands of Okinawa and Miyakojima on New Year’s Day.

The unmanned reconnaissance aircraft, which the ministry identified as a WZ-7 drone, flew from the East China Sea toward the Pacific Ocean before circling back and heading west, the ministry said in a statement late Sunday.

The aircraft didn’t enter Japanese airspace, according to the statement.

China’s foreign ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday, a local holiday.

