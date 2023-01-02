UK’s Prince Harry: I want my father and brother back

Britain’s Prince Harry said his troubled relationship with the royal family “never needed to be this way” and he wants to get his father King Charles and his brother “back”, in an excerpt from an interview with broadcaster ITV released on Monday.

“It never needed to be this way,” he said in the clip. “They’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile,” he said. “I would like to get my father back; I would like to have my brother back.”

Harry and his wife Meghan, officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stepped down from royal duties in March 2020, saying they wanted to forge new lives in the US away from media harassment.

They have since criticized how they were treated as members of the royal family, including an accusation by Harry that his brother William, Prince of Wales, screamed at him during a meeting to discuss his future.

ITV said the interview will be broadcast on Jan. 8, two days before publication of Harry’s autobiography titled “Spare.”

