Another Russian found dead in India’s Odisha, investigation underway

Russian national, Sergey Milyakov, has been found dead in Odisha aboard a ship, marking the third mysterious death of a Russian national in the Indian state in 15 days.



The 51-year-old is thought to have died of a heart attack onboard a cargo ship near Odisha’s Paradip Port on Tuesday.

The cause of death has not been confirmed, and the body has now reportedly been sent to the authorities for a post-mortem.



Citing police reports, Indian news media claimed that Milyakov was a crew member aboard the vessel.



Milyakov’s death follows two other mysterious deaths in the same East Indian state.



Two weeks ago, Russian lawmaker and entrepreneur Pavel Antov died in Odisha while on vacation, Russian state media TASS reported then.



The millionaire was reportedly celebrating his 65th birthday when he is said to have jumped or fell from the third-floor hotel room or the terrace of the same building.



Antov’s death follows the mysterious death of his colleague and friend, Vladimir Budanov, who also died in Odisha’s Rayagada.



Indian authorities continue to conduct an investigation into the two prior deaths.



Antov was the chairman of the Committee on Agrarian Policy, Nature Management and Ecology of the Legislative Assembly of the Vladimir Region, according to the TASS report. He is also the founder of the Vladimir Standard group of companies.



Before entering politics, he founded the food processing enterprise Vladimirsky Standart and in 2019 he was ranked the richest among all parliamentarians and senior officials in the country by the Russian edition of Forbes magazine.



Some reports suggest that Antov might have been critical of the Russian invasion in Ukraine.



In June, Russian media published a WhatsApp message attributed to Antov that said a Kremlin missile bombardment on Ukraine was “terrorism.”



Antov, however, took to the Russian social media network VK to deny writing the message, insisting that he supported Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine.

