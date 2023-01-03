Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Men are silhouetted while they walking through a computer market during a power outage in Karachi April 22, 2010. (File photo: Reuters)
Men are silhouetted while they walking through a computer market during a power outage in Karachi April 22, 2010. (File photo: Reuters)

Pakistan shuts markets in evenings under new energy conservation plan

Reuters, Islamabad
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Pakistan’s government has ordered all malls and markets to close by 8:30 p.m. among other measures in a new energy conservation plan, the defense minister said on Tuesday, as the country grapples with an economic crisis.

The country’s foreign exchange reserve levels barely cover a month’s worth of imports, most of which are accounted for by energy purchases from abroad, with funds expected under an International Monetary Fund program having been delayed.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Khawaja Asif told journalists that measures approved by the cabinet aims to save the cash-strapped country about 62 billion Pakistani rupees ($273.4 million).

He said additional immediate measures included shutting wedding halls by 10:00 p.m. daily. He added that some market representatives had pushed for longer hours, but the government decided that earlier closure was needed.

Asif also said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered all government departments to reduce electricity consumption by 30 percent.

Read more:

Gunmen attack Kashmir village, killing four, injuring five other civilians

Pakistan provides list of nuclear facilities to India as part of annual practice

Indian coast guard, anti-terrorist squad stop Pakistani fishing boat with drugs, arms

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size