France to send light combat vehicles to Ukraine: Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron told Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy his government would send light AMX-10 RC armored combat vehicles to help in the war against Russia, a French official said on Wednesday after a phone call between them.

“This is the first time that Western-made armored vehicles are being delivered in support of the Ukrainian army,” the official said.

Speaking to reporters, the official did not give any details about the volume or timing of the planned shipments but said talks would continue regarding the potential delivery of other vehicle types.

In a statement posted on Telegram, Zelenskyy thanked Macron for the decision and said the two leaders had “agreed on further cooperation to significantly strengthen our air defense and other defense capabilities”. He did not give further details.

France last year supplied several Caesar howitzers to Ukraine. Macron in October also said Paris would provide air defense weapons as Russia intensified missile strikes on critical infrastructure.

The French-made AMX-10 is an armed reconnaissance vehicle with high mobility, which carries four people, according to the French armed forces ministry website.

Zelenskyy has repeatedly asked Western allies for heavier fighting vehicles such as the German-made Leopard tanks.

