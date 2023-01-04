Poland rejects German refusal in war reparations row

Warsaw on Wednesday rejected Berlin’s refusal to pay compensation for World War II losses suffered by Poland.

“We do not accept Germany’s position, we reject it in its entirety and treat it as unfounded and wrong,” Deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk said.

On Tuesday, Warsaw announced that Berlin had formally rejected a Polish claim for reparations for war damages that the Polish government estimated to be 1.3 trillion euros ($1.38 trillion.)

Mularczyk on Wednesday called the German response “surprising,” stating that “Germany cannot close the subject that had never been opened before.”

He said the Polish government “does not see any willingness or desire to compensate for the losses.”

The minister added that Poland would issue a written reply to Germany.

The Polish foreign ministry in a statement sent on Tuesday called on the UN “to cooperate and support Poland’s efforts to receive reparations for the losses suffered during German occupation in 1939-1945.”

Berlin has repeatedly rejected the claims, saying Poland officially renounced such demands in a 1953 accord.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during a visit to Warsaw in October acknowledged Germany’s historic responsibility but said that for Berlin the issue of reparations was closed.

Polish conservatives argue their country was forced to sign the 1953 accord by the Soviet Union.

