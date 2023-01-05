Theme
his handout video grab taken and released by the Belarussian Defence Ministry on February 19, 2022, shows Russian (L) and Belarus (R) soldiers shaking hands during joint exercises of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus as part of an inspection of the Union State's Response Force, at a firing range near Brest. (AFP)
Belarus to boost joint military forces with Russia

Reuters
Belarus and Russia continue to build up a joint military grouping in Belarus and are preparing joint air force exercises, the Belarusian defense ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said that the goal of creating such joint force was “strengthening the protection and defense of the Union State [of Russia and Belarus].”

“Personnel, weapons, military and special equipment of the armed forces of the Russian Federation will continue to arrive in the Republic of Belarus,” the statement said.

According to the plan, tactical air force drills are “to increase the level of combat training of aviation units.” The ministry did not disclose the date of the upcoming exercises and did not provide details.

