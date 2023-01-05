Theme
Field Marshal of the Ethiopian National Defence Force and Chief of General Staff of Ethiopia Birhanu Jula, and Tadesse Werede Tesfay, the Commander-in-Chief of the Tigray forces, sign the implementation of the cessation of hostilities agreement between the Ethiopian government and Tigrayan forces, laying out the roadmap for implementation of a peace deal, in Nairobi, Kenya, on November 12, 2022. (Reuters)

Cautious optimism as Ethiopia sets out on long road to peace after two years of war

Reuters, Nairobi
A year that began with no end in sight for one of the world’s deadliest conflicts finished on a note of cautious optimism in Ethiopia’s northern region of Tigray after a November ceasefire agreement.

The two-year-long war has caused a dire humanitarian crisis, killing tens of thousands, leaving millions in severe need of
food and threatening the stability of Africa’s second-most populous country.

On November 2, Ethiopia’s federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), a guerrilla force-turned political party that dominates the region, agreed to stop fighting following African Union-mediated talks.

Civil war erupted in November 2020 after months of escalating recriminations between the two sides.

The TPLF, which dominated Ethiopia for nearly three decades before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018, accuses
his government of wanting to centralize power at the expense of regions. Abiy accuses the TPLF of trying to regain national
power. Each side rejects the other’s narrative.

Passengers arrive before travelling on board the Ethiopian Airlines plane that resumes flights to Mekelle, the capital of Tigray, at the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia December 28, 2022. (Reuters)


Human rights violations by all sides -- including extrajudicial killings, rapes and looting -- have been documented by United Nations agencies, Ethiopia’s state appointed human rights commission and media including Reuters. All sides deny
the allegations.

The truce has enabled international aid deliveries to resume to parts of Tigray. Last week, state-owned Ethiopian Airlines
resumed flights to Tigray’s capital.

But the prospects for peace remain uncertain.

Although Eritrea, a sworn enemy of the TPLF that has fought on the side of Abiy’s government, began withdrawing some of its
forces from two major Tigray towns last week, it is not yet clear whether its troops will pull out of Tigray altogether.

Until they do, diplomats and analysts worry Tigray forces will refuse to disarm, risking a resumption of hostilities.

Why it matters

Ethiopia is a military and diplomatic powerhouse in East Africa, strategically located between war-torn Somalia, Kenya, and Sudan.

Prior to the conflict, investors had flocked to Ethiopia for a slice of one of the last largely untapped economies in Africa, which had begun to open up to foreign companies.

Ethiopia’s military, which is regarded as the most effective in the Horn of Africa, plays a key role in an African Union (AU)
peace-keeping force in Somalia and has also sent troops there independently.

There is also the ongoing humanitarian fallout. Aid agencies complain the Ukraine war has diverted attention from the
unfolding disaster in Ethiopia.

What does it mean for 2023?

This year will be key to determining whether the ceasefire reached in November can deliver a lasting peace in northern Ethiopia.

Major issues remain to be resolved, including the withdrawal of Eritrean and other forces that have fought alongside the
government and the future of disputed territory claimed by both Tigray and the neighboring region of Amhara.

International partners are heavily invested in ending the war. The AU, Kenya, and South Africa helped mediate the truce and are keen to deliver an African solution to the problem. The United States has said it will not hesitate to impose sanctionson parties that fail to abide by the truce.

Ethiopia, seeking to revive interest from foreign investors, has restarted the sale of a 40 percent stake in state-owned Ethio Telecom and a separate plan to issue a second full telecoms license.

It is also targeting a debt restructuring under the Group of 20’s Common Framework and has asked the International Monetary Fund for a new loan program, but progress has been complicated by the war.

