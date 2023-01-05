Erdogan offers Turkish help to Zelenskyy for Russia-Ukraine peace: Readout
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a phone call on Thursday that Ankara was ready to take on mediation and moderation duties to secure a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.
A readout from Erdogan's office said Turkey also offered diplomatic support regarding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station. Turkey previously acted as mediator alongside the United Nations to set up a deal allowing grain exports from Ukrainian ports.
Developing.
