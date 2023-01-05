Theme
Turkish President and leader of the Justice and Development (AK) Party, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, attends an AKP group meeting at the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TGNA) in Ankara on November 23, 2022. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Erdogan offers Turkish help to Zelenskyy for Russia-Ukraine peace: Readout

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a phone call on Thursday that Ankara was ready to take on mediation and moderation duties to secure a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.

A readout from Erdogan's office said Turkey also offered diplomatic support regarding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station. Turkey previously acted as mediator alongside the United Nations to set up a deal allowing grain exports from Ukrainian ports.

Developing.

