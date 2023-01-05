Funeral of former Pope Benedict XVI begins

Pope Francis led ex-pope Benedict XVI’s funeral mass Thursday, as a choir in St Peter’s Square sang prayers for the first pontiff to have resigned since the Middle Ages.
Francis prayed in front of Benedict’s plain, cypress wood coffin, which lay at the head of the Vatican square packed with foreign dignitaries, cardinals, bishops, priests and believers from around the world.
