Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Patriot missile defense system is seen at Sliac Airport, in Sliac, near Zvolen, Slovakia, May 6, 2022. (Reuters)
Patriot missile defense system is seen at Sliac Airport, in Sliac, near Zvolen, Slovakia, May 6, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Germany to follow US, provide Ukraine with Patriot missile system: Statement

Citing US officials, the Associated Press also reported that the Biden administration would announce a massive $2.85 billion weapons package for Ukraine on Friday.

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The White House announced on Thursday that Germany would follow the US and provide a Patriot air defense missile battery to Ukraine.

The announcement was made in a joint statement released by the US and Germany after a phone call between President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Washington pledged to provide one Patriot air defense system to Ukraine last month in one of the largest weapons packages for Kyiv to date.

On Thursday, the US and German leaders affirmed their intention to further support Ukraine’s urgent requirement for air defense capabilities amid ongoing Russian missile and drone attacks.

“Germany will join the United States in supplying an additional Patriot air defense battery to Ukraine,” the joint statement read.

Separately, the US and Germany said they would also provide Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles and Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine.

“President Biden and Chancellor Scholz expressed their common determination to continue to provide the necessary financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine for as long as needed.”

The latest move by Germany marks a stark contrast in behavior by Berlin, which offered helmets to Ukraine at the start of this year’s Russian invasion.

Citing US officials, the Associated Press reported that the Biden administration would announce a massive $2.85 billion weapons package for Ukraine on Friday. It would reportedly be the largest drawdown of military equipment from Pentagon stockpiles.

According to the AP, the new weapons will reportedly include HUMVEES, Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, along with missiles and other ammunition.

Read more: US to send Ukraine dozens of Bradleys in $2.85B aid package

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size