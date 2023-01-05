North Korea drone entered no-fly zone in Seoul during last week's intrusion

A North Korean drone entered the northern end of a no-fly zone surrounding South Korea’s presidential office in Seoul when it intruded into the South's airspace last week, the South's military said on Thursday.

The drone was among five North Korean drones that crossed into the South on December 26, prompting South Korea's military to scramble fighter jets and attack helicopters. The military was unable to bring down the drones, which flew over the South for hours.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) had denied that one of the drones intruded into a no-fly zone near the presidential office, but on Thursday reversed its stance and confirmed it had violated the northern end of the area.

A JCS spokesperson said there was a change in its analysis after an inspection of the military’s readiness posture over the latest intrusion.

The military said the North's unmanned aircraft did not fly directly over the Yongsan area, where the office of President Yoon Suk-yeol is located.

The border crossing has sparked criticism over South Korea’s air defenses at a time of the North’s growing nuclear and missile threats.

Yoon has warned he would consider suspending a 2018 inter-Korean military pact if the North violates its airspace again.

Read more:



Tesla fined $2.2 million in South Korea for alleged false advertising

South Korea launches hunt for missing COVID-infected Chinese national

South Korea’s Yoon warns of ending military pact if North violates airspace again