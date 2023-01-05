US, Turkey target financial network linked to ISIS: US Treasury Dept

The US Treasury Department said on Thursday it was taking joint action with Turkey against a network it said played a key role in money management, transfer and distribution for the ISIS group operating in Iraq and Syria.

Turkey has frozen the assets of members to the network, who were also added to the US sanctions list, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

Those sanctioned included an Iraqi national living illegally in Turkey, Brukan al-Khatuni, his two sons, and two businesses they used to transfer money on behalf of ISIS between Turkey, Iraq and Syria, it said.

