Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Pakistani police officials gather at the site of an attack by gunmen on a polio vaccination team on the outskirts of Quetta on January 18, 2018. (AFP)
A file photo shows Pakistani police officials gather at the site of an attack by gunmen on a polio vaccination team on the outskirts of Quetta on January 18, 2018. (AFP)

At least five Pakistani policemen escorting polio workers injured in armed attack

The Associated Press
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Attackers armed with guns and hand grenades ambushed a police van assigned to guard polio workers in northwestern Pakistan, wounding five policemen, authorities said.

Police returned fire after coming under attack near a bridge in Dera Ismail Khan, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to local police chief Aman Ullah.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The police chief, who was traveling with the convoy to a nearby vaccination site, said between six to eight suspected militants ambushed them, opened fire and threw hand grenades at the police van.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack but extremist militants often target polio teams and police protecting them, falsely claiming the vaccination campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilize children. The latest anti-polio campaign started this week, the first in 2023.

Read more:

Eight killed, seven arrested during raid on ISIS hideouts in Afghanistan: Taliban

Pakistani militants claim killing of two intelligence officials

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size