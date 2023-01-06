Theme
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 22, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
A file photo shows Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 22, 2022. (Reuters)

China’s Xi calls for greater cooperation with Turkmenistan on natural gas

Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping urged his Turkmenistan counterpart to expand cooperation on energy, especially natural gas, Chinese state television reported on Friday.

President Serdar Berdymukhamedov was in Beijing for a two-day visit.

Turkmenistan is China’s single largest supplier of piped natural gas.

Xi also told Berdymukhamedov that China supports more Chinese firms to invest in Turkmenistan.

