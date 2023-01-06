China’s Xi calls for greater cooperation with Turkmenistan on natural gas

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged his Turkmenistan counterpart to expand cooperation on energy, especially natural gas, Chinese state television reported on Friday.

President Serdar Berdymukhamedov was in Beijing for a two-day visit.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Turkmenistan is China’s single largest supplier of piped natural gas.

Xi also told Berdymukhamedov that China supports more Chinese firms to invest in Turkmenistan.

Read more:

China refuses US offers to share COVID-19 despite deadly virus wave

Afghanistan’s Taliban to ink oil extraction deal with Chinese company