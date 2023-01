Germany coordinating with US on fighting vehicles for Ukraine: German minister

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht spoke with her US counterpart on Friday to coordinate on fighting vehicles and air defense for Ukraine, her ministry said, after Berlin joined Washington and Paris in sending more weaponry to Kyiv.

Lambrecht and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed the current war situation and how to coordinate further military support, particularly regarding infantry fighting vehicles and a Patriot missile defense system pledged by Berlin, the German defense ministry said in a statement.

“Together with our allies, we continue to support Ukraine in unity, solidarity and close coordination,” Lambrecht said.

