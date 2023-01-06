Theme
Soldiers of the Austrian armed forces attend an exercise to prevent migrants from crossing the Austrian border from Hungary in Nickelsdorf, Austria, on July 2, 2020. (Reuters)
One soldier killed after shots fired at Austrian barracks

Reuters
Published: Updated:
A soldier was killed and another injured after an exchange of fire at an airfield barracks in the Austrian town of Wiener Neustadt on Friday, a defense ministry spokesperson said.

“In the airfield barracks in Wr. Neustadt, the guard soldier was killed and another soldier injured in an exchange of fire shortly before 07:00 today,” ministry spokesperson Michael Bauer tweeted.

Austrian news agency APA reported that the soldier on guard duty had opened fire during an apparent argument and that he was then shot by the higher-ranking military officer.

