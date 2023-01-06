Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Ukrainian servicemen check the trenches dug by Russian soldiers in a retaken area in Kherson region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Ukrainian servicemen check the trenches dug by Russian soldiers in a retaken area in Kherson region, Ukraine, on October 12, 2022. (AP)

Russian ceasefire comes into force in Ukraine

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A unilateral Russian ceasefire ordered by President Vladimir Putin has come into force along the entire front as of noon Moscow time (0900 GMT), Russian state television said.

“At noon today, the ceasefire regime came into force on the entire contact line,” Russia’s state First Channel said. “It will continue until the end of January 7.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Fighting unabated in Ukraine as Russia’s Orthodox Christmas truce comes into force

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size