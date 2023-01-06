Theme
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Deputy Commander of the Airborne Troops Anatoly Kontsevoy at a training center of the Western Military District for mobilized reservists, in Ryazan Region, Russia, on October 20, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Train carrying Russian troops arrives in Belarus: Defense ministry

A train carrying Russian troops and equipment has arrived in Belarus, Minsk's defense ministry said on Friday.

Belarus, which is closely allied with Moscow, said on Thursday it would receive more weapons and equipment from Russia as the two boost their military cooperation.

This has raised concern that Belarus could be used as a staging post to attack Ukraine from the north.

