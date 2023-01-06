Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shakes hand with Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) prior to a meeting with European Union leaders in Mariinsky Palace, in Kyiv, on June 16, 2022. (AFP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shakes hand with Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz (R) prior to a meeting with European Union leaders in Mariinsky Palace, in Kyiv, on June 16, 2022. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy thanks Scholz for defense package, discusses further cooperation

Reuters, Kyiv
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had spoken by phone to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday and thanked him for a “powerful defense package” that would help Ukraine fend off Russian troops and defend its cities.

He also said they had discussed further defense cooperation but gave no details.

In a joint statement with Washington on Thursday, Berlin said it would provide Kyiv with Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles and a Patriot air-defense system.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I thanked (Scholz) for the powerful defense package, including several dozen Marder vehicles and the Patriot system. We discussed further cooperation to strengthen the Ukrainian army,” Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

He and other top Ukrainian officials have repeatedly called for heavier and more advanced weapons systems following Russia’s invasion, now in its eleventh month.

France also announced this week that it was sending light AMX-10 RC armored combat vehicles.

Zelenskyy also said on Friday that he had met two US senators in Kyiv, Jack Reed and Angus King, to discuss the battlefield situation and “the risks of potential escalation,” hours after a Russian-declared unilateral ceasefire began.

Zelenskyy called the ceasefire a “manipulation.”

Read more:

Germany coordinating with US on fighting vehicles for Ukraine: German minister

Germany to send Ukraine 40 armored vehicles by spring

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size