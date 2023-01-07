Theme
Ukrainian servicemen arrive to attend the Christmas service in the Assumption Cathedral of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra on January 7, 2023, amid the Russian Invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
Ukrainian servicemen arrive to attend the Christmas service in the Assumption Cathedral of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra on January 7, 2023, amid the Russian Invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says it will honor self-declared ceasefire in Ukraine until midnight

Reuters
Russia’s defense ministry said on Saturday its forces in Ukraine would maintain a ceasefire it unilaterally declared in honor of Orthodox Christmas until midnight, despite Ukraine rejecting the truce offer.

In its daily briefing, the defense ministry said its troops had only returned artillery fire when fired upon by Ukrainian forces, whom it accused of shelling civilian areas - something Kyiv often accuses Russian forces of.

Ukraine rejected Moscow’s ceasefire offer as a cynical trick designed to give Russian forces the chance to rest and re-arm and said it would continue to try to recapture territory seized by Moscow.

