Head of Ukraine’s church conducts Christmas service at historic monastery

Hundreds of worshippers on Saturday attended a historic service at the famed Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery as Ukrainians marked Orthodox Christmas under the shadow of war.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

In a first, Metropolitan Epifaniy, head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, led a Christmas divine liturgy in the Assumption Cathedral of the 11th century Lavra, the pro-Western country’s most signifiant Orthodox monastery.

Hundreds of believers including men in military uniform gathered to attend the service under a tight police presence, an AFP correspondent reported from the scene.

Worshippers had their passports checked and had to walk through metal detectors.

Orthodox Christians observe Christmas on January 7.

Located in the capital Kyiv, the church used to be the seat of a branch of the Ukrainian Orthodox Chuch that was previously under Moscow's jurisdiction but severed ties after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

After President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine on February 24 last year, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate has sought to distance itself from Russia. But the branch has still come under pressure from Ukrainian authorities.

The security service has raided the Lavra, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site, over suspected links to Russian agents.

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine was established in 2018. The Moscow Patriarchate does not recognize the new church.

Read more:

Russia-installed official says drone shot down over Crimea’s Sevastopol

UAE sends second shipment of household generators to Ukraine

UAE president orders $100 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine