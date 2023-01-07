Russia-installed official says drone shot down over Crimea’s Sevastopol
The Russian-installed governor of the Crimean city of Sevastopol said on Saturday that air defenses had shot down a drone in what he suggested was the latest attempted Ukrainian attack on a port where Russia’s Black Sea Fleet is based.
Mikhail Razvozhaev, the Russian-backed governor of the city, made the allegation on the Telegram messaging service, alleging that the incident had occurred in the early hours of Jan. 7, which is Orthodox Christmas.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
There was no immediate comment on the allegation from Ukraine, which has not in the past confirmed similar alleged incidents.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had proposed a truce to coincide with Orthodox Christmas, an offer rejected by Kyiv as a cynical ruse to buy time for Russia’s forces to rest and regroup.
Read more:
Putin attends Orthodox Christmas service by himself in Kremlin
-
Train carrying Russian troops arrives in Belarus: Defense ministryA train carrying Russian troops and equipment has arrived in Belarus, Minsk's defense ministry said on Friday.Belarus, which is closely allied with ... World News
-
Russian hacking team ‘Cold River’ targeted US nuclear scientistsA Russian hacking team known as “Cold River” targeted three nuclear research laboratories in the United States this past summer, according to internet ... Technology
-
US targets supply of Iranian drones to Russia in new sanctionsThe United States on Friday issued new sanctions targeting suppliers of Iranian drones that Washington said have been used to target civilian ... World News