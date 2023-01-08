California storm leaves more than 330,000 without power, severe weather coming ahead
Torrential downpours and damaging winds left hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without power in California on Sunday as the area braced for the next onslaught of severe weather.
More than 330,000 homes and businesses were reported to be still without power in California as of 3:08 ET (8:08 GMT), according to data from PowerOutage.us.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
At least six people have died in the severe weather since New Year’s weekend, including a toddler killed by a fallen redwood tree crushing a mobile home in northern California.
Forecasters have meanwhile warned yet another “atmospheric river” of dense, moist tropical air will clobber California on Monday with rain and mountain snow.
An NWS weather alert on Saturday warned that the cumulative effect of successive heavy rain storms since late December could bring rivers to record high levels and cause flooding across much of Central California.
Read more:
California storm leaves thousands without power
Torrential rain, winds lash California, killing at least two
‘Record-breaking’ Western Australia floods left many communities isolated
-
Weather disruptions linger for US flightsWeather-related flight cancellations and delays that snarled US commercial air traffic over the holiday weekend dragged on through Monday, with ... World News
-
Heavy rain, thunderstorms batter parts of the UAEParts of the United Arab Emirates came to a standstill on Saturday as thunderstorms pounded across the emirates and roads quickly flooded shortly ... Gulf
-
Police urge driver caution as more wet weather set to lash UAEMore heavy downpours are set to hit the United Arab Emirates on Saturday bringing a warning from police across the country for motorists to take care ... Gulf