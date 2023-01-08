Ex-UK PM Theresa May tops list of UK MP’s earning from side hustles

Former prime minister Theresa May has earned over £2.5 million ($3.02 million) on top of her official salary from outside engagements since the last general election, the most of any UK member of Parliament, according to an investigation by Sky News reports.

Overall, parliamentarians earned £17.1 million ($20.6 million) extra since late 2019 on top of their individual £84,144 ($101,755) annual salaries. Two thirds of the larger amount went to just 20 MPs and of those, 17 were from the ruling Conservative party, two from Labour and one was from Sinn Fein. Sky spent seven months compiling a database of the earnings based on regulatory filings by the MPs and posted a search tool to allow people to see how much their local MPs earned and who was paying them.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson ranked third, but could soon overtake May as the top earner. He took in more than £1 million since stepping down last year. Most of his earnings came from four speeches in October and November. One of these paid him at a rate of £32,500 ($39,302) per hour, Sky said.

Two Labour MPs were among the top 20 earners even though their party leader Keir Starmer has previously called for second jobs to be banned.

“I think we should get rid of second jobs with some exceptions,” Starmer told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday “I am open to a discussion on this. I think the rules should stricter.”

The revelations come a little over a year after Conservative MP Owen Paterson resigned amid a lobbying scandal. The controversy prompted a review of the rules and further limits are due to be placed on the sort of work lawmakers can engage in.

Read more:

Britain’s Sunak ditches Liz Truss’s signature twisted wood podium

Rishi Sunak tells UK health, social-care leaders a bold approach will fix NHS

UK’s Prince Harry declines to commit to attending King Charles’ coronation