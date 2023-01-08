NATO membership support: Swedish PM Kristersson says cannot meet all Turkey’s demands

Sweden is confident that Turkey will approve its application to join the NATO military alliance, but cannot fulfill all the demands Ankara has made as the price of its support, Sweden’s prime minister said on Sunday.



“Turkey both confirms that we have done what we said we would do, but they also say that they want things that we cannot

or do not want to give them,” Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said at a defense think-tank conference in Sweden.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Sweden, Finland, and Turkey signed a three-way agreement in 2022 aimed at overcoming Turkey’s objections to NATO membership for the two countries.

Advertisement

Read more: Turkey warns Finland, Sweden must ‘take steps’ before NATO approval