NATO membership support: Swedish PM Kristersson says cannot meet all Turkey’s demands
Sweden is confident that Turkey will approve its application to join the NATO military alliance, but cannot fulfill all the demands Ankara has made as the price of its support, Sweden’s prime minister said on Sunday.
“Turkey both confirms that we have done what we said we would do, but they also say that they want things that we cannot
or do not want to give them,” Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said at a defense think-tank conference in Sweden.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Sweden, Finland, and Turkey signed a three-way agreement in 2022 aimed at overcoming Turkey’s objections to NATO membership for the two countries.
Read more: Turkey warns Finland, Sweden must ‘take steps’ before NATO approval
-
Sweden's foreign minister says NATO talks with Turkey progressing wellTalks between Sweden and Turkey are progressing well and Stockholm hopes Ankara will ratify the Nordic country's NATO application well before an ... World News
-
Turkey says it expects more extraditions from Sweden before approving its NATO bidSweden’s extradition to Turkey last week of a Kurdish man with alleged terrorism links is a “good start”, but Stockholm needs to do more before Ankara ... World News
-
Sweden’s steps for NATO bid positive but not enough: TurkeyTurkey said on Wednesday Sweden’s new government was more determined to address Ankara’s security concerns in return for NATO membership but called ... World News
-
Sweden beefs up anti-terror law, as demanded by Turkey for NATO bidSweden's parliament on Wednesday passed a constitutional amendment that will make it possible to pass tougher anti-terror laws, a key demand from ... World News
-
Turkey warns Finland, Sweden must ‘take steps’ before NATO approvalTurkey will not formally approve Finland and Sweden’s membership of NATO until the two countries take the necessary “steps,” Turkish President Recep ... World News
-
Turkey is unlikely to sign off on Swedish NATO bid this yearTurkey is unlikely to sign off on Sweden’s bid for NATO membership before the end of the year, and the chances of this happening even before elections ... World News
-
Turkey stalls Sweden’s NATO bid ahead of Stoltenberg, Swedish PM’s visitsTurkey isn’t satisfied with promises made by Sweden to crack down on Kurdish separatists and is unlikely to lift its objections to the nation’s NATO ... World News
-
Turkey’s Erdogan tells Swedish PM: Terror groups should not block ties, NATO bidTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in a phone call on Wednesday that he saw mutual interest in ... World News