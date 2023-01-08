Russia hits Kramatorsk in ‘retaliatory strike’ for Makiivka attack: Ministry
Moscow said on Sunday its army conducted a “retaliatory strike” in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatrosk to avenge the deaths of 89 Russian troops killed in Makiivka.
“More than 600 Ukrainian servicemen were killed” as a result of a strike on Kyiv troops stationed in two buildings in Kramatorsk, the Russian defense ministry said in a statement. AFP could not immediately verify the report.
Developing
