People stand close to a crater next to a destroyed house in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, on October 4, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP)
People stand close to a crater next to a destroyed house in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, on October 4, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)

Russia hits Kramatorsk in ‘retaliatory strike’ for Makiivka attack: Ministry

AFP
Moscow said on Sunday its army conducted a “retaliatory strike” in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatrosk to avenge the deaths of 89 Russian troops killed in Makiivka.

“More than 600 Ukrainian servicemen were killed” as a result of a strike on Kyiv troops stationed in two buildings in Kramatorsk, the Russian defense ministry said in a statement. AFP could not immediately verify the report.

Developing

