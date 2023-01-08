Theme
This handout video grab taken and released by the Belarussian Defense Ministry on February 19, 2022, shows Russian (R) and Belarus soldiers during joint exercises of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus as part of an inspection of the Union State’s Response Force, at a firing range near Brest. (AFP/Belarussian Defense Ministry)
Russia says 50 of its soldiers return from Ukrainian captivity in deal

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Russia’s defense ministry said on Sunday that Ukraine had returned 50 captured Russian soldiers after negotiations.

It said the freed soldiers would be flown to Moscow for medical and psychological rehabilitation.

“On January 8, as a result of negotiations, 50 Russian servicemen, who were in mortal danger while in captivity, were returned from the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime,” the defense ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine confirmed the information and said Russia had freed 50 Ukrainian servicemen as part of the same deal.

