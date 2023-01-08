Russia says 50 of its soldiers return from Ukrainian captivity in deal

Russia’s defense ministry said on Sunday that Ukraine had returned 50 captured Russian soldiers after negotiations.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

It said the freed soldiers would be flown to Moscow for medical and psychological rehabilitation.

“On January 8, as a result of negotiations, 50 Russian servicemen, who were in mortal danger while in captivity, were returned from the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime,” the defense ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine confirmed the information and said Russia had freed 50 Ukrainian servicemen as part of the same deal.

Read more:

Russian mercenary boss says wants Ukraine’s Bakhmut for its ‘underground cities’

Ukraine reiterates rejection of any deal allowing Russia to keep seized territory

Ukraine reports fresh Russian strikes after announced ceasefire