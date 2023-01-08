UK’s Sunak says inflation fight will require discipline

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said inflation was not guaranteed to fall this year and his government would have to be disciplined to ensure it comes down.
“You have to continue to be disciplined and make the right responsible decisions in order to bring inflation down,” Sunak said in an interview with BBC television. “It’s really important that we do. It’s not an abstract thing. It’s impacting people.”
