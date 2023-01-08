Ukraine shelling damages power plants in Donetsk: Officials
Two thermal power plants in part of Ukraine’s Donetsk region controlled by Russian forces were damaged in a rocket attack by the Ukrainian army, Moscow-installed officials and Russia’s state TASS news agency said on Sunday.
Early information suggested that the plants in Zuhres and Novyi Svit had been hit and that some people on the spot had sustained injuries, the officials said on their Telegram channels.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Two people might be trapped under debris at the damaged Starobesheve power plant in Novyi Svit, TASS reported. Citing officials, it said the strike was carried out using a multiple rocket launcher system.
There was no immediate comment from Ukraine which never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.
Read more:
Moscow ends self-proclaimed Christmas ceasefire, vows to press ahead in Ukraine
Christmas joy and anger for rival Orthodox churches in historic Kyiv monastery
Russian mercenary boss says wants Ukraine’s Bakhmut for its ‘underground cities’
-
London to host international meeting on alleged war crimes in UkraineJustice ministers from around the world will gather in London to scale up the support being offered to the International Criminal Court in its ... World News
-
Ukraine hails US military aid as ceasefire said to falterUkraine’s president praised the United States for including tank-killing armored vehicles in its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid, ... World News
-
UAE sends second shipment of household generators to UkraineA UAE plane carrying the second shipment of household generators has arrived in Warsaw, Poland, as part of the ongoing assistance sent by the Emirates ... Gulf