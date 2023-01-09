Ship runs aground while joining southbound convoy in Suez Canal

The M/V Glory has run aground while joining the Southbound convoy near El-Qantarah, a north-Eastern Egyptian city along the Suez Canal, and tug boats are trying to refloat the vessel, shipping agency Leth Agencies said in a tweet on Monday.

Data from trackers VesselFinder and MarineTraffic showed the ship was a Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

GROUNDING IN SUEZ



M/V GLORY grounded while joining Southbound convoy near to Alaqantarah.



Suez Canal Authority tugs are currently trying to refloat the vessel. — Leth (@AgenciesLeth) January 9, 2023

-Developing

Read more:

ISIS says it carried deadly attack in Egypt Suez Canal city of Ismailia

Suez Canal to raise transit fees by 15 pct in 2023: Chairman

Oil leaking from stricken cargo ship off Gibraltar