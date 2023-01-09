Theme
A shipping container passes through the Suez Canal in Suez, Egypt February 15, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Ship runs aground while joining southbound convoy in Suez Canal

Reuters, Dubai
The M/V Glory has run aground while joining the Southbound convoy near El-Qantarah, a north-Eastern Egyptian city along the Suez Canal, and tug boats are trying to refloat the vessel, shipping agency Leth Agencies said in a tweet on Monday.

Data from trackers VesselFinder and MarineTraffic showed the ship was a Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier.

-Developing

