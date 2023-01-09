Ship runs aground while joining southbound convoy in Suez Canal

The M/V Glory has run aground while joining the Southbound convoy near El-Qantarah, a north-Eastern Egyptian city along the Suez Canal, and tug boats are trying to refloat the vessel, shipping agency Leth Agencies said in a tweet on Monday.
Data from trackers VesselFinder and MarineTraffic showed the ship was a Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier.
GROUNDING IN SUEZ— Leth (@AgenciesLeth) January 9, 2023
M/V GLORY grounded while joining Southbound convoy near to Alaqantarah.
Suez Canal Authority tugs are currently trying to refloat the vessel.
-Developing
