Maduro ‘100% defeatable’ says head of Venezuela opposition

With the end of his symbolic interim government, which Juan Guaido hoped would push President Nicolas Maduro from power, the opposition leader is now proposing primary elections to reunify a fractured opposition, insisting that Maduro is “defeatable.”

“The problem we have today is to reunify the democratic alternative. Once the democratic alternative is reunited, Maduro is 100 percent defeatable,” the 39-year-old said Monday in an interview with AFP in Caracas, ahead of presidential elections slated for 2024.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Guaido, who is the target of numerous judicial processes in his country, hopes the primaries can take place in the first half of this year.

Riven by divisions, the opposition itself has recently eliminated the “interim government” that in January 2019 had been recognized by the United States and fifty other countries due to challenges to Maduro’s re-election a year earlier.

Read more:

Venezuela’s opposition unwilling to back interim Guaido govt for 2023

US oil services firms join push for revamped Venezuela license

Brazil’s Bolsonaro in Florida hospital, 1,500 supporters detained after riots