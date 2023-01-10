Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov moderates Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual press conference at the Manezh exhibition hall in central Moscow on December 23, 2021. (AFP)
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov moderates Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual press conference at the Manezh exhibition hall in central Moscow on December 23, 2021. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says West reacted ‘cynically’ to Christmas ceasefire

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Ukraine and the West had reacted “cynically” to a 36-hour ceasefire proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin to mark Orthodox Christmas.

“We met with a cynical reaction from Kyiv and a number of Western leaders,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a daily briefing.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia says the truce was announced for humanitarian purposes so that Orthodox Christians could celebrate Christmas, but Ukraine says Russian troops shelled dozens of positions and settlements along the front line on Saturday, when the truce was meant to be in effect.

Read more:

Russian forces may control most of eastern Ukraine’s Soledar: UK

Ukraine ‘miscalculated’ Putin’s strategy at first: FM Kuleba

Putin ally Patrushev says Russia now fighting NATO in Ukraine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size