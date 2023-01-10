Russian forces may control most of eastern Ukraine’s Soledar: UK
Russian and Wagner forces are probably in control of most of the small town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine after tactical advances in the last four days, the British defense ministry said in a regular intelligence update on Tuesday.
Officials in Kyiv have said Moscow stepped up a powerful assault on Soledar in the industrial Donbas region, forcing Ukrainian troops to repel waves of attacks led by the Wagner contract militia around the salt mining town and nearby fronts.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Soledar is a few miles from Bakhmut, where troops of both sides have suffered heavy losses in some of the most intense trench warfare since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly 11 months ago.
“Russia’s Soledar axis is highly likely an effort to envelop Bakhmut from the north, and to disrupt Ukrainian lines of communication,” Britain added in its intelligence update.
Read more:
Fierce fighting in Ukraine’s Soledar leaves battlefield full of corpses: Zelenskyy
Ukraine says its forces repel attacks, denies Kremlin claim of 600 soldiers killed
Zelenskyy: Russia planning prolonged attacks with Iran-made drones to exhaust Ukraine
-
Russia says 50 of its soldiers return from Ukrainian captivity in dealRussia’s defense ministry said on Sunday that Ukraine had returned 50 captured Russian soldiers after negotiations.For the latest headlines, follow ... World News
-
Russia hits Kramatorsk in ‘retaliatory strike’ for Makiivka attack: MinistryMoscow said on Sunday its army conducted a deadly “retaliatory strike” in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk to avenge the deaths of 89 Russian ... World News
-
Fierce fighting in Ukraine’s Soledar leaves battlefield full of corpses: ZelenskyyRussia has stepped up a powerful assault on Soledar in eastern Ukraine, officials in Kyiv said, forcing Ukrainian troops to repel waves of attacks led ... World News
-
Ukraine says its forces repel attacks, denies Kremlin claim of 600 soldiers killedUkrainian forces are repelling constant Russian attacks on Bakhmut and other towns in the eastern region of Donbas, Ukrainian authorities said on ... World News