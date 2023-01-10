Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A still image from video, released by the Russian Defense Ministry, shows what it said to be frigate ‘Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov’ armed with hypersonic cruise weapons during an air defence exercise in the Norwegian Sea, in an image taken from video released January 10, 2023. (Russian Defence Ministry/Reuters)
A still image from video, released by the Russian Defense Ministry, shows what it said to be frigate ‘Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov’ armed with hypersonic cruise weapons during an air defence exercise in the Norwegian Sea, in an image taken from video released January 10, 2023. (Russian Defence Ministry/Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian warship armed with hypersonic cruise weapons holds drills in Norwegian Sea

Reuters, Moscow
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A Russian warship armed with hypersonic cruise weapons has held exercises in the Norwegian Sea, the defense ministry said on Tuesday.

“The crew of the frigate ‘Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov’ conducted an air defense exercise in the Norwegian Sea,” the ministry said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Last week, President Vladimir Putin sent the frigate to the Atlantic Ocean armed with new generation hypersonic cruise missiles, a signal to the West that Russia will not back down over the war in Ukraine.

Read more: Russia’s use of hypersonic weapons in Ukraine is not ‘game-changing’: US General

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size