China’s Foreign Minster Qin Gang rejects Africa debt trap accusations
China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang rejected accusations that the money his nation lends to Africa is a “debt trap,” a swipe at statements US officials have made repeatedly.
“China’s contribution is concrete in bettering the lives of African people,” Qin said through an interpreter in a speech in Ethiopia, where the African Union is headquartered, on Wednesday while on his first foreign trip since his appointment. “We don’t accept the unreasonable label of debt trap.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
China accounts for about 12 percent of Africa’s external debt of around $700 billion, with Zambia and Ghana, both of whom have defaulted on their debt obligations, among its biggest creditors on the continent, according to London-based international affairs policy institute Chatham House. Still, its lending has funded an infrastructure boom in many African nations.
Qin, citing World Bank data, said that multilateral lenders account for three quarters of Africa’s external debt and should play a bigger role in resolving payment issues. Sub-Saharan Africa’s external debt-servicing costs will likely rise 50 percent by 2026 from 2019 levels and as many as 18 of the continent’s 54 nations will struggle to pay what they owe, according to the Paris-based Finance for Development Lab.
Qin also called for better relations between the US and China, the world’s two biggest economies and dominant political powers, saying the nations should cooperate and co-exist peacefully rather than compete.
“No country, no people have the right to force the African countries and people to take sides, he said. “Africa should be a big stage for international cooperation, not an arena for major countries’ competition,” he said.
Qin is also visiting Gabon, Angola, Benin and Egypt on his trip.
Read more: Yellen says China a ‘barrier’ in African debt relief
-
China’s new foreign minister Qin Gang heads to Africa, Egypt for first tripChina’s new Foreign Minister Qin Gang is starting his term with a weeklong trip to five African countries, the Foreign Ministry announced on ... World News
-
Yellen says China a ‘barrier’ in African debt reliefUS Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen accused China on Friday of obstructing efforts to provide debt relief to African countries and other developing ... World News
-
China to waive 23 rate-free loans to 17 African countries, offer $10 bln in IMF fundsChina, the largest government creditor to emerging economies, said it will forgive 23 interest-free loans to 17 African countries and redirect $10 ... Economy
-
China appoints new special envoy for conflict-riven Horn of AfricaChina has appointed senior diplomat Xue Bing as its new special envoy for the Horn of Africa, a region that is currently troubled by conflict ... World News
-
China’s interests have moved from Africa to other regions ripe for tradeWhile growing up in the 1980s, my generation was lucky to enjoy several cartoons and animated series, many of which were dubbed in Arabic as was the ... Opinion
-
China FM in Kenya on tour of Africa to check Beijing-funded infra projectsChina’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi will tour Beijing-funded infrastructure projects in Kenya and discuss future economic opportunities with President ... World News
-
China’s President Xi promises Africa one bln COVID-19 vaccine dosesChina’s President Xi Jinping on Monday pledged to offer one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to Africa, in a speech made via videolink to a China-Africa ... Coronavirus
-
In slap at China, US praises South Africa's detection of new COVID-19 strain OmicronThe US praised South Africa Saturday for quickly identifying the new Covid strain called Omicron and sharing this information with the world -- a ... Coronavirus