Russia’s Wagner claims to control Ukraine’s Soledar

The head of Russia’s mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said early Wednesday his fighters had taken control of Ukraine’s city of Soledar after intense fighting this week, but said some “urban battles” continued.

“Wagner units have taken control of the whole territory of Soledar,” Prigozhin said through his press service on social media.

He added that there was fighting in the center of the city.

The extent of Wagner’s control over the city was unclear and AFP was not able to verify the claim.

