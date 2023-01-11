Theme
An armored vehicle is towed on a highway near the city of Soledar in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas on June 3, 2022, on the 100th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia’s Wagner claims to control Ukraine’s Soledar

AFP, Moscow
The head of Russia’s mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said early Wednesday his fighters had taken control of Ukraine’s city of Soledar after intense fighting this week, but said some “urban battles” continued.

“Wagner units have taken control of the whole territory of Soledar,” Prigozhin said through his press service on social media.

He added that there was fighting in the center of the city.

The extent of Wagner’s control over the city was unclear and AFP was not able to verify the claim.

US Patriot training confirms participation in Ukraine conflict: Russian ambassador

