Soldiers of the forces of the 131st separate reconnaissance battalion celebrate recapturing the city of Snihurivka, Mykolaiv Region, Ukraine, on November 10, 2022 in this screengrab obtained from a video. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian rights commissioner says need for ceasefire discussed with Ukraine, Turkey

Reuters, Moscow
Published: Updated:
Russia’s human rights commissioner said on Wednesday that “important words about the need for a ceasefire” had been said during a meeting with her Turkish and Ukrainian colleagues in Ankara, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.

Tatiana Moskalkova said that a ceasefire was necessary to stop human rights violations, and that she had also asked Turkey to stop supplying arms to Ukraine.

