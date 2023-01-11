Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Ukrainian army, of the 43rd Heavy Artillery Brigade fire a German howitzer Panzerhaubitze 2000, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, near Soledar, Ukraine, January 11, 2023. (Reuters)
Ukrainian army, of the 43rd Heavy Artillery Brigade fire a German howitzer Panzerhaubitze 2000, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, near Soledar, Ukraine, January 11, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Soledar ‘liberated,’ around 500 Ukrainians killed: Russia’s Wagner Group

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The head of Russia’s private military firm Wagner on Wednesday said his forces had completely “liberated” the eastern Ukrainian mining town of Soledar, killing around 500 pro-Ukraine troops.

Minutes before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had mocked earlier Russian claims to control part of the town and said fighting continued.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin on Tuesday announced his forces had control over Soledar but said battles were still raging in the city center. On Wednesday, he made no mention of continuing clashes.

“I want to confirm the complete liberation and cleansing of the territory of Soledar from units of the Ukrainian army ... Ukrainian units that did not want to surrender were destroyed,” he said in a statement.

Wagner forces “killed about 500 people. The whole city is littered with the corpses of Ukrainian soldiers.”

Read more:

Russia replaces top military commander in Ukraine again: Ministry

US military tanks at Dutch port en route to NATO frontier

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size