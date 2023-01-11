US military tanks at Dutch port en route to NATO frontier
A large number of US army tanks and military vehicles began arriving at the Dutch port of Vlissingen on Wednesday, before heading to Poland and Lithuania as part of efforts to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank.
“There’s about 1,250 pieces of military equipment coming into this port,” said Col. Robert Kellam, overseeing the operation on the US side.
The equipment includes M-1 Abrams tanks and Bradley Fighting Vehicles from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, of Fort Hood, Texas.
Dutch armed forces are helping with marine security and guarding the port area where the vehicles will be housed before they continue east.
Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, NATO has been strengthening its battle groups in states from the Baltic Sea in the north to the Black Sea in the south.
