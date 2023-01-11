Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) pose for a picture after a swap, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in an unknown location, Ukraine November 11, 2022. (Head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office Andriy Yermak via Telegram/Handout via Reuters)
Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) pose for a picture after a swap, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in an unknown location, Ukraine November 11, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine, Russia agree to swap 40 prisoners: Russian rights official

Reuters, Ankara
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova said on Wednesday that Ukraine and Russia had agreed on an exchange of 40 prisoners of war after meeting her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets.

The meeting took place at a hotel in the Turkish capital Ankara on the sidelines of an international ombudsman conference.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russia’s Wagner claims to control Ukraine’s Soledar

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size