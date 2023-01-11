Ukraine, Russia agree to swap 40 prisoners: Russian rights official

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova said on Wednesday that Ukraine and Russia had agreed on an exchange of 40 prisoners of war after meeting her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Lubinets.

The meeting took place at a hotel in the Turkish capital Ankara on the sidelines of an international ombudsman conference.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Russia’s Wagner claims to control Ukraine’s Soledar