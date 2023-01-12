At least five killed, 13 wounded in China after car drives into crowd of pedestrians
Five people were killed and 13 others wounded in China on Wednesday after a car drove into a crowd of pedestrians crossing the road, mowing several people down, state media reported.
Video footage obtained by Reuters showed the car crashing into the pedestrians and driving off, as those hit were left lying on the road.
Reuters was able to confirm the location of the videos by matching the structures visible in the videos to the ones from file images.
Local authorities have arrested the driver and are investigating the incident, according to China Global Television Network (CGTN).
