Britain says review of UK ‘golden’ visas finds risk of links to illicit money
The British government said on Thursday that a small number of people who had obtained so-called “golden visas” for rich investors might have obtained their wealth through corruption or other illicit financial activity.
The government scrapped the visas last year, which had offered a route to residency for those investing at least 2 million pounds ($2.43 million), in the days before the invasion of Ukraine amid concerns about the inflow of illicit Russian money.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
A review was first commissioned by the government in 2018 after the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in Britain, and details of that investigation were only released to parliament on Thursday.
“The review of cases identified a small minority of individuals connected to the Tier 1 [Investor] visa route that were potentially at high risk of having obtained wealth through corruption or other illicit financial activity, and/or being engaged in serious and organized crime,” the Home Secretary Suella Braverman said in a written statement.
Read more:
UK to scrap foreign investor ‘golden visa’ scheme over money laundering concerns
Bulgaria scraps ‘golden passports’ scheme amid Russia sanctions
Global citizenship-by-investment market on track to reach $100 billion by 2025
-
Russians fleeing military call-up will not automatically get French visas: MinisterFrench Junior Minister for European Affairs Laurence Boone said on Wednesday that Russians fleeing their country to avoid being mobilized in the ... World News
-
Finland to drastically cut Russian tourist visas amid discontent over Ukraine warFinland will limit Russian tourist visas to 10 percent of current volumes as of September 1 due to rising discontent over Russian tourism amid the war ... World News
-
UAE to replace paper residency visas with Emirates IDThe United Arab Emirates residency visas will be issued through Emirates ID (EID) cards from April 11 rather than paper stickers in passports, ... Gulf