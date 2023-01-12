Theme
China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang and the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson, Moussa Faki arrive to address delegates at the inauguration of the new Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters, which China is building and equipping in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, January 11, 2023. (Reuters)
China FM on Africa visit sidesteps call for UN council seat

The Associated Press
Published: Updated:
China’s new foreign minister, Qin Gang, has sidestepped a new call by the African Union for permanent representation on the UN Security Council during his visit to Ethiopia.

Speaking at the opening of the Chinese-built headquarters of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, Qin instead emphasized China’s partnership with Africa in security and economic development.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In a statement dated early Thursday, China's Foreign Ministry quoted Qin as saying Beijing supports the African Union's “greater representation and voice at the UN Security Council and other international organizations," but made no direct reference to permanent representation.

African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat told a joint news conference that Africa’s lack of permanent representation on the Security Council is a “burning issue,” considering that most issues on the council agenda are related to African countries.

“It is unacceptable that others decide in the place of others. It is not fair. We need a new order at the international level which will respect the interests of others,” he said.

China is one of the council’s five permanent members.

Qin, who was appointed in December, is on his first overseas visit as foreign minister and is beginning a weeklong trip to Africa. He will also visit Gabon, Angola, Benin and Egypt.

China’s foreign ministers for more than three decades have started their terms by visiting Africa, whose population as a continent rivals China’s. China has invested heavily in infrastructure in African countries, including roads, railways and hospitals.

Qin rejected the idea that China is competing in Africa with the United States, which last month sought to reassert its influence with a US-Africa summit in Washington.

“What Africa needs is solidarity and cooperation, not block competition. No one has the right to force African countries to take sides,” Qin said.

The AU Commission chair said, “Africa refuses to be considered to be an arena of exchange of influence. ... We are open to cooperation and partnership with everybody, but our principles, our priorities and our interests have to be respected. The partnership we have with China is based on these principles.”

