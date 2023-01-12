Russian mercenary group claims it found body of missing British aid worker in Ukraine

The body of a missing British aid worker has been found in Ukraine, according to Russian mercenary group Wagner.

The group, which is currently fighting in Ukraine, made the claim on Wednesday but did not name the man.

The United Kingdom’s Foreign Office has not yet confirmed the claim, but has stated that it is supporting the families of the two missing men who were identified as Andrew Bagshaw and Chris Parry.

Bagshaw, 48, and Parry, 28, were last seen heading to the Ukrainian town of Soledar on Friday, where fighting has been intense in recent days.

The Wagner group posted photographs of documents on social media that were said to belong to the missing men.

A statement from the press office of the pro-Kremlin Wagner group claimed that the body of one of the men was found in eastern Ukraine.

The Foreign Office has confirmed that it is aware of recent reports and is in contact with Ukrainian authorities.

Both Bagshaw and Parry were in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine doing voluntary work, helping to evacuate people from the front line.

Family members of Parry, who is originally from Truro in Cornwall but currently living in Cheltenham, have said they are “very worried” about his health and whereabouts, according to the BBC.

The BBC also quoted Parry’s family as saying that “he would not be dissuaded from his work in Ukraine liberating elderly and disabled people, which we are very proud of.”

The parents of Bagshaw, who lives in New Zealand, have also expressed their concern and love for their son, stating that they are “immensely proud of all his work” in Ukraine.

Bagshaw had been delivering food and medicine aid and helping the elderly in war-torn country.

The war in Ukraine is now continuing into its 11th month with no end in sight or sign of ceasefire on the horizon.

