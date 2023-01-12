Second batch of classified documents found at separate location used by Biden: Report

A second batch of classified documents was found at another location previously used by President Joe Biden after he finished serving as vice president, NBC News reported on Wednesday.

Citing a person familiar with the matter, NBC News said that aides have been searching for more classified documents that may have been in Biden’s possession after his time as VP following the revelation of classified materials found at his former office at Penn Biden Center in Washington, DC.

CBS News published the first reports of these documents on Monday.

“The search was described as exhaustive, with the goal of getting a full accounting of all classified documents that may have inadvertently been packed in boxes when Biden cleared out of the vice president’s office space in January 2017,” NBC reported on Wednesday.

Reporters pressed the White House for more details about the initial batch of documents found. But Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre repeatedly refused to provide information other than: “We are going to be limited in what we can say here.”

Asked when the president found out about the first set of classified documents, which he has said he does not know what they contain, Jean-Pierre would not say. But she said the president’s aides “did the right thing” and turned over the classified documents when they were discovered.

It has been revealed that the first set of documents was found on Nov. 2, 2022, days before the midterm elections; however, the public was only made aware this week.

CNN reported that the classified documents found at Biden’s former office were US intel memos and briefing materials on Ukraine, Iran and the UK.

Republicans, who recently took control of the House, have called for an immediate review and damage assessment of the classified documents found at Biden’s office in Washington.

