US President Joe Biden welcomes Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 13, 2023. (AFP)
Biden tells Kishida US strongly supports defense of Japan

Reuters, Washington
US President Joe Biden welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House on Friday and told him that the United States strongly supports the defense of Japan.

In their Oval Office meeting, Biden also thanked Kishida for strong leadership in working closely on technology and economic issues.

