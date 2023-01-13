Theme
Model of natural gas pipeline and Gazprom logo, July 18, 2022. (Reuters)
Model of natural gas pipeline and Gazprom logo. (File photo: Reuters)
Gas

Gazprom to ship 35.5 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Russia’s Gazprom said it would ship 35.5 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Friday, in line with similar levels reported in January 2023, but around 15 percent down on daily shipments seen in the final months of 2022.

