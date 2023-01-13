Gas
Gazprom to ship 35.5 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size
Russia’s Gazprom said it would ship 35.5 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Friday, in line with similar levels reported in January 2023, but around 15 percent down on daily shipments seen in the final months of 2022.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Norway and Germany sign joint declarations to cooperate on green energy, industry
Advertisement
Advertisement