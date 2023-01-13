Theme
Army members travel on an armoured car on the main road after the curfew was extended for another extra day following a clash between Anti-government demonstrators and Sri Lanka's ruling party supporters, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 11, 2022. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lankan army in capital city Colombo in May 2022, during unrest in the country. (Reuters)

Sri Lanka to slash military numbers by a third to cut costs

Sri Lanka will slash its army by a third to 135,000 by next year and to 100,000 by 2030, the defense minister said on Friday, as the country facing its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades tries to cut costs.

“Military spending is basically state-borne expenditure which indirectly stimulates and opens avenues for economic growth by way of assuring national and human security,” Premitha Bandara Thennakoon said in a statement.

