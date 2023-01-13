Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A sign is seen on a police van, as a crowd gathers across the street before a ceremony where the Cuban flag was raised over their newly reopened embassy in Washington, July 20, 2015. (File photo: Reuters)
A sign is seen on a police van, as a crowd gathers across the street before a ceremony where the Cuban flag was raised over their newly reopened embassy in Washington, July 20, 2015. (File photo: Reuters)

US, Cuba to renew talks on law enforcement issues

AFP, Washington
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A high-level US delegation will visit Cuba soon to revive discussions with the communist-ruled island on police and law enforcement issues, the State Department said Thursday.

“US and Cuban officials will meet this month... in Havana to discuss topics of bilateral interest on international law enforcement matters,” including transnational crime, a State Department spokesman said on condition of anonymity.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The official did not give dates for the meeting but said the delegation will include officials from the departments of State, Justice and Homeland Security.

The talks are designed to pursue “constructive discussions... to advance US interests,” the spokesman said, but will not come “at the expense of human rights.”

Washington and Havana last year resumed talks on migration issues amid a tide of Cubans fleeing the island toward the United States.

The US embassy in Havana this month resumed issuing visas for Cubans wishing to settle in the United States.

But a “normalization” of relations with the island nation is not yet on the agenda.

Former US president Donald Trump had put an end to the policy of openness towards Cuba initiated by his predecessor Barack Obama.

When President Joe Biden took office in early 2021, he promised to review American policy toward Cuba. But his policies hardened following anti-government protests on the island in July 2021, and a subsequent crackdown on dissent.

Read more:

US stops hundreds fleeing Cuba, Haiti by sea, returns most

UN warns against US border plan saying it risks undermining basic human rights

EXPLAINER: Why are migrants crossing the US-Mexico border in record numbers?

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size